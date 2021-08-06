Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $90.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

TXT stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

