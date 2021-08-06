Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.