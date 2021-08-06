JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 922 ($12.05), with a volume of 587,424 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 925.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 40.97.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

