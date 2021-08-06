Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.15 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $12.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.09. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.79%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $148.49 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,562.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

