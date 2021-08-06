Jane Street Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

