Jane Street Group LLC Sells 61,188 Shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of UNL stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.