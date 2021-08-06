Jane Street Group LLC Sells 100,784 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,784 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its position in BRF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BRF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BRF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in BRF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRFS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

