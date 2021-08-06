Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,573,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.