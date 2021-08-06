Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,763 Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 52.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

