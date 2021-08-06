Jane Street Group LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $287.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $290.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

