James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in James River Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in James River Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in James River Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.