James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Position Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.