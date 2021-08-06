James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 143,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,068. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

