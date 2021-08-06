James Latham (LON:LTHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,318.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,318 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,265 ($16.53), with a volume of 11042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £238.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

