Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $279.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.99 million and the lowest is $276.35 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $22,675,000.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.24. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

