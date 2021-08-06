iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth $10,963,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 141.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

STAR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

