iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

