iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $444.21. 122,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

