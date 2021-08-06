iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $466.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.80. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $286.18 and a 1 year high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

