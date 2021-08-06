iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

