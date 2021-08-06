iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,202. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.