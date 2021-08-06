iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,772,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

