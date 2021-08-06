iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.40. 999,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.