iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

EFG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,656 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

