iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Decreased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 16.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $61,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $395,558,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

