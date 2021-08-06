iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $104.33. 684,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

