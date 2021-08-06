iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,633,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.94. 854,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,121. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80.

