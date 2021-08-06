Isabella Bank (ISBA) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS: ISBA) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Isabella Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Isabella Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 17.72% 6.23% 0.68% Isabella Bank Competitors 26.74% 12.07% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Isabella Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Isabella Bank Competitors 2105 8544 6818 465 2.31

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Isabella Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isabella Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Isabella Bank pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isabella Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $78.60 million $10.89 million 17.54 Isabella Bank Competitors $1.22 billion $205.34 million 16.91

Isabella Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Isabella Bank competitors beat Isabella Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

