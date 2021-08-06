iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRBT. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 4,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,739. iRobot has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.