Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka Sells 400 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 400 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 392,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,365. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -438.26 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.