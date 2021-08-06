iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

