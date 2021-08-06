IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $248.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,181. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

