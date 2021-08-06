Ion Energy (CVE:ION) PT Lowered to C$0.91 at Fundamental Research

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ION opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42. Ion Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.67.
About Ion Energy
