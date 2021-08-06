Ion Energy (CVE:ION) PT Lowered to C$0.91 at Fundamental Research

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ION opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42. Ion Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.67.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

