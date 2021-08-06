Investors Purchase Large Volume of Colgate-Palmolive Put Options (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,451 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 916% compared to the typical volume of 1,127 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

