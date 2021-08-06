Investors Purchase Large Volume of ADT Call Options (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,201 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,355% compared to the average daily volume of 220 call options.

NYSE ADT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. ADT has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 158.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ADT by 61.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

