Investors Purchase High Volume of Ryman Hospitality Properties Put Options (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of RHP opened at $78.08 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

