Investors Purchase High Volume of Ryman Hospitality Properties Put Options (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,010 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.
Shares of RHP opened at $78.08 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.78.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.