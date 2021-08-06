Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 556% compared to the typical volume of 1,503 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE SWCH traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. 261,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,583,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

