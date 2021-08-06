Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,614 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 211.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

