Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,563. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

