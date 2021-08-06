Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 138,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,372. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

