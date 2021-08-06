Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trican Well Service (TCW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW) in the last few weeks:
- 7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Trican Well Service was given a new C$2.66 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
- 7/16/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.25.
- 6/10/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
TCW traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$680.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
