Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trican Well Service (TCW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Trican Well Service was given a new C$2.66 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/16/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

6/10/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TCW traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$680.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

