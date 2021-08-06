Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equitable Group (EQGPF)

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$110.69 price target on the stock, down previously from C$174.00.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$119.08 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.24.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

