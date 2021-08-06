Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP):

8/4/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/20/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NYSE:INSP opened at $214.96 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.15 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

