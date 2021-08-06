Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mesa Air Group (MESA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA):

8/3/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/31/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/24/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/23/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/16/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

7/15/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

MESA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 359,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,600. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $321.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Get Mesa Air Group Inc alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.