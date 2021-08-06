Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $13.98 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
