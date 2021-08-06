Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

PSCT opened at $141.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $148.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

