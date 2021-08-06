Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

