Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 395,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,650. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.