Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 395,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,650. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

