Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $74.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.42. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

