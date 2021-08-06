Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $74.49 on Monday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.4463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

